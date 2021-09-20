ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

  • Index suffered an intra-day decrease of over 400 points
BR Web Desk 20 Sep 2021

After seeing an over 400-point decrease, the KSE-100 recovered to end just 108 points lower as investors keenly awaited the monetary policy announcement with volumes declining significantly at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased the key interest rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in over two years, the KSE-100 started the day under pressure, falling to an intra-day low of 46,215.18 for a decrease of 420.90 points.

First hike in over 2 years: SBP raises key interest rate by 25 basis points

However, a sharp recovery in the final one hour of trading meant the index finished with a loss of 107.87 points or 0.23% to settle at 46,528.21. Volumes were almost half of those witnessed on Friday as investors operated with caution.

The rate hike was announced after market closed with the SBP, in its statement, saying that the MPC has noted that the pace of the economic recovery has exceeded expectations.

KSE-100 falls 284 points as current account balance disappoints

On Monday, sectors dragging the KSE-100 index lower included oil and gas exploration (47.03 points), textile composite (37.06 points) and food and personal care products (26.43 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 387.29 million on Friday to 194.72 million on Monday. The value of shares traded also declined significantly during the session, amounting to Rs8.07 billion from Rs16.24 billion.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 19.86 million shares, followed by WorldCall Limited with 13.37 million shares, and Byco Petroleum 11.31 million shares.

Shares of 512 companies were traded on Monday, of which 135 registered an increase, 365 recorded a fall, while 12 remained unchanged.

