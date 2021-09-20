ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
GGGL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.13%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.35%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
UNITY 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.99%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand eases COVID-19 curbs slightly in biggest city

  • But tough restrictions will continue even after midnight on Tuesday, when the alert level drops to 3 from 4 in the city of about 1.7 million at the centre of the latest Delta outbreak
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand eased coronavirus curbs slightly in its largest city of Auckland on Monday, as the government expressed confidence that there was no widespread regional transmission of the Delta variant.

But tough restrictions will continue even after midnight on Tuesday, when the alert level drops to 3 from 4 in the city of about 1.7 million at the centre of the latest Delta outbreak.

Schools and offices must still keep closed, for instance, with businesses limited to offering only contactless services.

Residents must still keep to their own "bubbles", cannot visit friends or neighbours, or let children play together, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Bubbles must remain small and exclusive," she told a news conference.

"We are confident that there is no large-scale undetected transmission," Ardern said. "There is ongoing work to stamp it out, which is why we are still at level 3."

The Auckland restrictions will ensure the Delta variant is stamped out as New Zealand sticks with its strategy of elimination of the virus, Ardern added.

Monday's relaxation allows for up to 10 people to attend funerals and weddings, while businesses can offer contactless pick-up or delivery services, including takeaways.

Auckland will stay at level 3 for at least two weeks. For the rest of the country, the level will remain at 2, Ardern said.

New Zealand reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in Auckland, which has been in a full level-4 lockdown since mid-August. Until then, the country had been largely virus-free. Its tally of infections is 3,725, with 27 deaths.

Ardern's tough lockdowns and international border closure helped rein in COVID-19, but her government has been criticised for a slow rollout of vaccine that exposed much of the population to Delta.

New Zealand has since ramped up its vaccine drive, with purchases of additional vaccine doses from Spain and Denmark.

It still plans a phased re-opening of borders early next year, Ardern has said.

New Zealand Auckland Delta Covid

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand eases COVID-19 curbs slightly in biggest city

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Read more stories