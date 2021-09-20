ANL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.6%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.49%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FNEL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.99%)
GGL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MDTL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 151.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.23%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PRL 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.87%)
PTC 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
SNGP 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.72%)
TRG 171.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-0.99%)
UNITY 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
WTL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,940 Decreased By ▼ -38.7 (-0.78%)
BR30 24,198 Decreased By ▼ -262.46 (-1.07%)
KSE100 46,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.81 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,329 Decreased By ▼ -151.79 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says US submarine deal, alliance could trigger 'nuclear arms race'

  • Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain
AFP 20 Sep 2021

SEOUL: North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and Washington's recent submarine contract with Australia could trigger a "nuclear arms race" in the region.

Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, as part of a strategic partnership under which American nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra.

"These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," North Korean state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

"This shows that the US is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system," they added.

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired two missiles into the sea last Wednesday, with Seoul successfully test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) hours later, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the technology.

South Korea's test is a strategic advance for Seoul. It has been strengthening its military capabilities to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

But in a separate statement carried by KCNA on Monday, the chief of North Korea's defence science agency called Seoul's newly developed SLBM a "clumsy piece of work" lacking key technology.

Australia defends scrapping of French submarine deal

"The homegrown SLBM unveiled by South Korea will not be able to serve as an effective means of attack at war," he said.

The spate of missile tests and bumper defence deals in the Pacific have highlighted a regional arms race that is intensifying as a China-US rivalry grows.

"It is quite natural that neighboring countries including China condemned these actions as irresponsible ones of destroying the peace and stability of the region," the North Korean foreign ministry official said.

US President Joe Biden's new Australia-US-Britain defence alliance is widely seen as aimed at countering the rise of China.

His administration's relationship with North Korea has marked a change in tone from his predecessor Donald Trump, who engaged in an extraordinary diplomatic bromance with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"The US double-dealing attitude getting all the more pronounced after the emergence of the new administration... seriously threatens the world peace and stability," the North Korean ministry official said.

The official added that North Korea "will certainly take a corresponding counteraction in case it has even a little adverse impact on the security of our country".

australia Indo Pacific KCNA North Korea's foreign ministry American nuclear submarines US alliance

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea says US submarine deal, alliance could trigger 'nuclear arms race'

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Sindh to detain unvaccinated people

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories