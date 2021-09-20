ANL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.6%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.49%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FNEL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.99%)
GGL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MDTL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 151.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.23%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PRL 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.87%)
PTC 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
SNGP 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.72%)
TRG 171.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-0.99%)
UNITY 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
WTL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,940 Decreased By ▼ -38.7 (-0.78%)
BR30 24,198 Decreased By ▼ -262.46 (-1.07%)
KSE100 46,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.81 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,329 Decreased By ▼ -151.79 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pochettino plays down decision to take off Messi in PSG win

  • PSG won 2-1 with a stoppage-time headed goal by substitute Mauro Icardi
AFP 20 Sep 2021

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to take off Lionel Messi as the former Barcelona man made his home debut in Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Lyon.

Messi was outstanding in the first half at the Parc des Princes but began to fade from the game after the break and was replaced by Achraf Hakimi for the final quarter of an hour with the score 1-1 at the time.

PSG won 2-1 with a stoppage-time headed goal by substitute Mauro Icardi.

"Everyone knows we have great players, a squad of 35. It is my decision. We can only have 11 players on the field at one time," Pochettino said.

"I only think about the best decision in each game, for each player, just as every coach does.

"We are here to make decisions. Sometimes people will be happy with them, sometimes they won't be."

Messi appeared to reject Pochettino's hand as he walked past his coach towards the Paris bench.

Pochettino dismissed any suggestion the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unhappy, saying: "I asked him how he was and he said he was fine."

Messi, who hit the woodwork from a free-kick in the first half, is still looking for his first goal in a PSG shirt.

Messi Paris Saint Germain Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

1000 characters

Pochettino plays down decision to take off Messi in PSG win

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Sindh to detain unvaccinated people

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories