Suzuki Pakistan celebrates success of 'My Suzuki My Story Season 2'

LAHORE: My Suzuki My Story Season 2 by Suzuki Pakistan comes to its conclusion at a closing ceremony in Lahore on 17th September. Shafaat Ali, a renowned artist, hosted the event, it proceeded with speeches from Aamir Shaffi, Functional Head Marketing and Sales & Masafumi Harano, MD. Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.

Later on, there was a Q&A session with the winning participants, host and Mr. Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Marketing followed by revealing the grand prizes. My Suzuki My Story is a digital engagement campaign that brings the brand and customer closer, a platform that's for the audience to speak their minds about Suzuki, a culmination of good lived memories with the brand in sight.-PR

