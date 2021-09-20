ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Proper city planning can help reduce growing warming'

PPI 20 Sep 2021

KARACHI: A proper city planning can check the growing warming in megacity Karachi, say experts. Dr Syed Raza Ali Gardezi, an environment expert and general secretary at Citizens for Environment, has said that the construction frenzy in the name of development - coupled with arbitrary tree hacking and no plantation - has given rise to the Urban Heat Island effect, which comes into play when cemented buildings absorb warmth of the sunlight during the day and emit it in the evening and night, causing high night temperatures.

"Trees provide life-giving oxygen. When we hack them down, the temperature automatically goes up," said Gardezi, adding that "the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line Project had also caused tree cutting, while trees along Kashmir Road, Tariq Road, and various other roads had been uprooted ruthlessly".

To tackle the warming issue, he emphasized the urgency for proper city planning. He suggested vertical gardens in all the new and old buildings besides establishment of rooftop gardens. "Solar panels should be used in place of generators, while wind turbines should be installed in coastal and other open areas."

Ahmed Shabbar, an environmentalist running the GarbageCan initiative, observed that Karachi generates 6.2 million tonnes of garbage on an annual basis. "Out of this, 60 percent is disposed of at garbage dumping sites, while 40 percent is abandoned and burnt at various places in the city. The practice is not only illegal but is a contributor to the rise in the city temperature in a big way.

Karachi climate plantation drive Tree plantation plantation campaign Experts Proper city planning warming in megacity Dr Syed Raza Ali Gardezi

Comments

Comments are closed.

'Proper city planning can help reduce growing warming'

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories