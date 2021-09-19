ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,838 new cases

Reuters Updated 19 Sep 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,838 from 4,578.

Italy has registered 130,310 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.63 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,929 on Sunday, down from 3,958 a day earlier.

Italy reports 16 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,513 new cases

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 31 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 530 from a previous 519.

Some 263,571 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 355,933, the health ministry said.

Coronavirus Italy

Comments

1000 characters

Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,838 new cases

Replenishing strategic reserves: Big procurement of pulses on the govt cards

First fleet of 40 Green Line buses arrives at Karachi port

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Pakistan participates in multinational drill 'Bright Star' in Egypt

Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations notified

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Read more stories