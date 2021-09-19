ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Most Gulf bourses ease in line with global stocks

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index lost 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank dropping 0.7% and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom's largest lender, was down 0.8%
Reuters Updated 19 Sep 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Sunday in response to Friday's decline in global equities, although the Dubai index bucked the trend to trade higher.

On Friday, World shares fell after a week of mixed economic data and fears over the stability of growth and Asian markets put the focus on the US Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering asset purchases.

Also, concerns grew that a potential US corporate tax hike could erode earnings as leading Democrats and President Joe Biden sought to raise the top tax rate on corporations to 26.5% from the current 21%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index lost 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank dropping 0.7% and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom's largest lender, was down 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

However, the index's losses were limited by gains at Alpha Dhabi Holding, which gained more than 3% following acquisition of an additional 31.5% of Pure Health Medical Supplies.

Abu Dhabi cancelled COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday.

Dubai's main share index added 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 0.5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank increasing 0.4%.

The United Arab Emirates could invest at least a further 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) in the United Kingdom this year after pledging 10 billion pounds this week to its investment partnership with the British government.

The oil-rich Gulf state on Thursday pledged to invest 10 billion pounds in British clean energy, infrastructure, technology and life sciences, expanding its "sovereign investment partnership" with the UK government announced in March.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 1% decline in Qatar National Bank.

