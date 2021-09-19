ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
NZ cricket team flies out of Pakistan

Fazal Sher 19 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The New Zealand cricket team which pulled out of Pakistan’s tour due to security reasons on Friday, left for Dubai through a chartered flight, RJD-232.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, 33-member team earlier left hotel amid tight security arrangements at 12:55pm and reached Islamabad International Airport at 1:20pm.

The chartered plane will take them from the UAE to New Zealand.

The law enforcement agencies had in placed strict security arrangements in and outside the hotel in Islamabad Red Zone, where the New Zealand cricket team was staying as well as on the route leading to the airport.

New Zealand call off cricket series

Extraordinary security arrangements were made at the airport.

The New Zealand cricket team called off its Pakistan tour unilaterally due to security reasons minutes before the two cricket teams were about to play their first match of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference after New Zealand cricket team pulled out of tour on Friday said that elaborate security arrangements were in place.

Commandos from Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG), soldiers, and 4,000 policemen for deployed matches in Rawalpindi, he said, adding that we even tried to convince them to play the match without spectators; however, they were not willing to come.

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

The Kiwis tour of Pakistan was taking place after a gap of 18 years following a gradual improvement in the security situation in the country over the course of last few years. In a statement, the New Zealand cricket board stated that its team is abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government “security alert”.

“The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour,” it stated.

