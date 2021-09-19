ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Inauguration of Business Incubation Centre of FWCCI on 25th

19 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: The official inauguration of the Business Incubation Centre of Faisalabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry is on September 25. Initially, 8 women will start working in this incubation centre, the number of which will be gradually increased.

Rubina Amjad, Chairperson of the Selection Committee of the Women’s Chamber’s Business Incubation Centre and former President, said that this is the first project of its kind in women’s chambers across Pakistan, on which amount of Rs.2 million has been spent. He said that all the basic facilities would be provided to the women working in these state-of-the-art workstations.

She said that Rs. 25,000 would also be paid by the government of Pakistan to the women working in the business incubation centre. She said that apart from infrastructure, training and legal facilities would also be provided to the women working in the center and it is expected that the women working here would be able to start their business activities within six months.

Ms. Rubina Amjad also thanked Asif Bashir In charge of Incubation Centre National Textile University, Nighat Parveen of Government Graduate Girls College, Karkhana Bazar and Dr Rizwana Batool of Women’s University for making the Incubation Centre functional.

Qurat ul Ain, Chairperson of the Women’s Chamber’s Special Initiatives Committee, spoke about the Business Incubation Center and said that young female students who want to start a new business will be encouraged as much as possible, so that they can start their own business instead of running after jobs. She asked Secretary General Muhammad Din Tahir to immediately prepare a comprehensive training schedule for the Business Incubation Center in consultation with Asif Bashir.

The meeting also decided on the selection procedure for the Business Incubation Centre.—PR

