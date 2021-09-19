NAB converts inquiry against Durrani into investigation

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional Board has recommended the NAB Karachi chapter to convert an inquiry into investigation against Agha Siraj Durrani, speaker Sindh Assembly, and others on the allegations of embezzlement of funds in the project of the MPA Hostel in Karachi.

The recommendation was made at a regional board meeting held at NAB Karachi under the chairmanship of Director General NAB Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza (PSP).

The board during the meeting recommended the competent authority for conversion of inquiry into investigation against Agha Siraj Durrani and others on the allegation of embezzlement of funds in project of MPA hostel.

Moreover, it was also recommended to file a reference against the officers and officials of Sindh Social Relief Fund (SSRF) including Fazal-ur-Rehman, former chief secretary/ chairman of SSRF and others over the misuse of authority, misappropriation, and embezzlement of the SSRF funds by investing them into mutual funds that caused the government financial loss worth millions.

The conversion of inquiry into the investigation against the officers/ officials of the Roshan Sindh Solar Program and others were also recommended. In this case, the accused are involved in misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds of installation of solar lights in the rural Sindh phase –I & II that provided serious financial shocks to the provincial kitty.

Investigation against Nusrat Hussain Mangan, former IG Prisons and others was also suggested over the allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The board also approved the conversion of inquiry into the investigation against accused Hafeez ur Rehman Butt, owner M/s Orient Housing Services Builders and Developers of “Billy’s Green-Wood Residency”, Superhighway Karachi; Babar Chugtai, and others. The accused are involved in cheating the public at large through not giving the possession of cottages/flats/apartments/shops to the allottees. The total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of millions of rupees.

The regional board later appreciated the performance of combined investigation teams on the successful disposal of mega cases as per law.

Meanwhile, DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money and retrieve the grabbed state land. He issued instructions to the directors for expediting the investigative work purely on merit, without any discrimination and as per the guidelines of chairman NAB.

