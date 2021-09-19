GO holds network of over 850 retail outlets

ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company (OMC), Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) now boasts of a robust network of more than 850 retail outlets across Pakistan. It recently achieved the milestone of its 850th retail outlet, having the 2nd largest retail network in the private sector and Oil Storage Depots & Terminals across Pakistan with a total storage of approx. 200,000 MTs.

Highlighting the company’s strong commitment to the people, Khalid Riaz, CEO, GO said: “Being the fastest growing OMC with an expanding footprint of retail outlets network, GO is taking immense strides to fulfil the energy needs of the nation in every urban city as well as distant areas of the country.” He further said, “We have achieved a major milestone this year by inaugurating our 850th retail outlet. GO is well on its way to establish its presence on all motorways and major national highways.”

GO strives to become Pakistan’s leading OMC serving all fuelling needs of customers in every corner of the country. The company’s announcement is part of their ambitious business growth strategy that will enable them to cater to their customers round-the-clock, in all seasons and in every situation. It is one of the leading OMCs to incorporate state-of-the-art tools and high-tech resources; making full use of technology to hone their supply chain management functions and spearheading efforts to curtail fuel shortages in the future and to stabilise the petroleum sector in its entirety.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

