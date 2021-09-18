ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
More to come from 'world-class' Thiago, says Liverpool boss Klopp

  • It has been a year to the day since Thiago arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a reported 20 million pound ($27.5 million) deal
Reuters 18 Sep 2021

Liverpool will soon see the best of "world-class" midfielder Thiago Alcantara after a serious knee injury and COVID-19 interrupted his first year at the Premier League club, manager Juergen Klopp said.

It has been a year to the day since Thiago arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a reported 20 million pound ($27.5 million) deal, with the Spanish international playing 34 games in all competitions, including 24 league games last season.

"He came here, got COVID, got injured early. That, of course, makes things more difficult, but he showed what kind of player he can and will be for us," Klopp told the club website. "So, there's a lot more to come, of course.

"He's a really good character and really good personality and obviously a world-class player."

Klopp said Thiago has adapted to Liverpool's style of play and praised the 30-year-old's ability to chip the ball, likening him to a golf player.

"He has great vision and can chip balls in each area he wants to - a bit like a golfer actually, a good golfer, a world-class golfer," Klopp said.

"He can do that obviously without thinking. I love the way he plays, all good."

Liverpool, who are third on the table after four matches, host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

