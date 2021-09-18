ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela's Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations

AFP 18 Sep 2021

MEXICO CITY: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico on Friday to participate in a gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean, a rare trip abroad and his first since the United States accused him of drug trafficking.

Maduro was received by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on arrival in Mexico City for the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

In March 2020, the US Department of Justice accused him of crimes including "narco-terrorism", drug trafficking, and possession of weapons, offering $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

The designation came as the Trump administration worked to help opposition leader Juan Guaido take power.

The Venezuelan president, who usually travels to Cuba, a close ally, or to Caribbean countries, has avoided leaving his country after the reward was issued and his trip to Mexico is the first of an official nature since then.

His participation at the summit was confirmed at the last minute, a few hours before the heads of state and government, foreign ministers and envoys of the 33 countries that make up the body are set to meet.

The CELAC summit will be held at the National Palace in Mexico City on Saturday and opened by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Member states are expected to discuss a range of issues, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the region at the top of the agenda.

Twitter Nicolas Maduro Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Comments

1000 characters

Venezuela's Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations

Afghanistan: PM spells out for world 'two stark choices'

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: 7 new measures introduced to broaden tax base

Govt says CPEC facing no slowdown

Incremental consumption: CCoE approves winter incentive package

FDI declines 20pc in two months

Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills: PC holds meeting with S. Korea-China consortium

IMF chief denies altering WB report to appease China

IMF board reviewing report

Jul-Aug period: CA posts $2.2bn deficit on higher import bill

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

Read more stories