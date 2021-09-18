ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Key dates in the life of Algeria's Bouteflika

AFP 18 Sep 2021

ALGIERS: Key dates in the life of Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died on Friday at the age of 84.

  • March 2, 1937: Born in the Moroccan city of Oujda to a family originally from the western Algerian town of Tlemcen.

  • 1956: Bouteflika joins the National Liberation Army, the military wing of the National Liberation Front fighting for independence from France.

  • 1962-63: He becomes youth, sports and tourism minister in the first government after independence under president Ahmed Ben Bella.

  • 1963-79: Bouteflika is foreign minister under Ben Bella and the country's second president Houari Boumediene.

  • 1981-87: Sidelined from politics, he lives in exile in Dubai and Geneva.

  • 1999: In April, Bouteflika is elected president after all of his six opponents withdraw, alleging foul play.

    In September, Algerians overwhelmingly approve a referendum on his civil reconciliation programme, offering partial amnesty to armed Islamic extremists from the 1992 to 1999 civil war.

    • 2004: Re-elected for a second term.

  • 2005: Admitted to a French hospital to be operated on for a "haemorrhagic ulcer in the stomach".

  • 2009: Bouteflika wins a third term with 90 percent of the votes after changing the constitution to allow himself another five years in office.

  • 2014: He wins the presidential elections a fourth time, appearing only once during the campaign in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke the previous year.

  • February 2019: Bouteflika announces a bid for a fifth term in office, sparking mass demonstrations which turn into the Hirak anti-regime protest movement.

  • April 2019: After losing the backing of powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, Bouteflika quits office.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika Oujda

