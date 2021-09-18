PITB signs agreement with Journalists Housing Foundation

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) on Friday signed an agreement to digitize the key work processes of PJHF.

The agreement was signed by PITB Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and PJHF Managing Director Shahid Farid on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was presided over by Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar.

According to the agreement, PITB will extend its support by digitising and automating the system at PJHF in order to enhance the efficiency and optimize the workflow and services. It will also help in minimizing nepotism and pilferage by ensuring transparency through real time reporting and uniformity in records across the societies.

