ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Service Fabrics Ltd#               11-09-2021   18-09-2021                                18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                     12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)    09-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                     13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)      09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                       13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)       09-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                        14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)     10-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd              14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)       10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                     15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B  13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd        15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                    15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)         13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd                16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B   15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)        15-09-2021     24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                18-09-2021   24-09-2021   52.5%(i)      16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd        11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B  16-09-2021     25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021     28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)        20-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021     29-09-2021
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd *  23-09-2021   29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                       25-09-2021   29-09-2021   20%(ii)       23-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)        22-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                       29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#                27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
K ohat Cement Company Ltd          27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)        23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#      02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                08-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)        01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)       04-10-2021     12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                     07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B  06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B    06-10-2021     15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                          15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)     06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**       08-10-2021     21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)       13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B   13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B          13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F)        14-10-2021     21-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)        14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021     26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd            18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)        14-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)        18-10-2021     26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B   18-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)        11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)       19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied P roducts Ltd.            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd.     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)        19-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)    20-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure Annual General Meetings Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories