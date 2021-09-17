ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar hits 4-week low as election jitters mount

Reuters Updated 18 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as commodity prices fell and investors adjusted their positions ahead of a Canadian federal election, with the currency losing ground for a second week.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2746 to the greenback, or 78.46 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Aug. 23 at 1.2762. For the week, the currency was down 0.4%, adding to its decline from the prior week.

"It may just be a little bit of position-readying for the election outcome on Monday," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "It is a slightly tighter race than I think Trudeau would definitely have wanted."

Foreign investors are growing more worried that Canada's election on Monday could result in a deadlock that hampers Ottawa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and further slows the economic recovery from the crisis.

Polls show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's center-left Liberals virtually tied with the opposition Conservatives.

Canadian dollar tracks oil prices lower ahead of BoC decision

Declines for equity and commodity markets added to pressure on the loonie, Sahota said.

"It's a little bit of a reality check coming into the marketplace, readying for the FOMC, readying for the election on Monday, reacting to the metal prices."

World shares fell, pressured by concerns over China's markets, the potential for a U.S. corporate tax hike and an update on the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering strategy next week.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% lower at $71.97 a barrel, while copper was down 0.7%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its highest level since July 15 at 1.300% before dipping slightly to 1.293%, up 5.7 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Justin Trudeau U.S. Federal Reserve Covid pandemic Canada's election

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar hits 4-week low as election jitters mount

Regional powers at SCO summit demand US fund Afghan aid

UK removes Pakistan from its travel red list

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

NZ tour cancellation part of conspiracy to malign Pakistan's image: Sheikh Rashid

New Zealand PM Ardern says safety paramount as team pulls out of Pakistan tour

'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

KSE-100 falls 284 points as current account balance disappoints

Taliban replace women's ministry with ministry of virtue and vice

Banking on Equality: SBP launches initiative in bid to improve women's financial inclusion

Read more stories