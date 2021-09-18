ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com signs on as sales, marketing partner for T Square

18 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest property enterprise, recently acquired the sales and marketing rights for a vertical real estate project in Gulberg - Lahore, called T Square.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at Zameen.com’s head office featuring Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry, Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, Acquisition Manager Javed Wyne and Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi. Also present on the occasion were T Square Directors Sajjad Ali Chaudhary and Amar Khan.

Located in the prime locale of Gulberg 3, T Square will comprise of 10 stories and this contemporary project will feature luxury apartments offering the best facilities and an extravagant lifestyle to its residents. Moreover, each floor consists of 4 corner apartments, with the added bonus of a dedicated elevator that opens within each unit.

During the event, Zameen Senior Director Sales Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the project’s ultra- modern luxury apartments would make a unique addition to the city’s property market due to their incredible facilities and state-of-the-art architecture and design. He further said that introduction of such projects would fuel the demand for apartment culture in Lahore and would prove to be beneficial for the real estate industry in the long term.

T Square’s Directors Sajjad Ali Chaudhry and Amar Khan said that not only will the project’s ultramodern and luxury apartments offer residents all the latest international standard facilities, but its central location in the heart of Lahore would also provide them with close proximity to the major landmarks in the city. PR

Zameen

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com signs on as sales, marketing partner for T Square

Govt says CPEC facing no slowdown

Three blasts kill at least two in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

Incremental consumption: CCoE approves winter incentive package

FDI declines 20pc in two months

July-August: Pakistan's food import bill increases 50% YoY, amounts to $1.47bn

Iran won't allow IS presence on Afghan border: president

Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills: PC holds meeting with S. Korea-China consortium

P3A approves bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project

Girls excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan

Read more stories