ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

  • Ramiz, who took charge as the cricket board chairman recently, expresses dismay and displeasure over Cricket New Zealand's abrupt and unilateral decision to cancel the series
Syed Ahmed Updated 17 Sep 2021

Reacting to New Zealand's decision to abandon its tour on the day of the first One-Day International, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said on Friday that he will take up the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ramiz, who took charge as the cricket board chairman recently, expressed dismay and displeasure over Cricket New Zealand's (NZC) abrupt and unilateral decision to cancel the series citing security threats, but without sharing further details.

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC.”

Meanwhile, national players shared similar sentiments on Twitter.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi called out NZC for calling off the entire tour on a ‘hoax’ security threat. He wondered if the Black Caps understood the repercussions of their decision.

All-format captain Babar Azam said he was extremely dejected over the cancellation of the series that could have brought smiles back for millions of cricket fans.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan said Pakistan has proved its hospitality and security arrangements by organizing the PSL and series against other cricket teams.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he was at a loss of words to express his disappointment.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez said that the entire nation was sad about the abandonment of the series.

Test opener Shan Masood felt that the abrupt timing of the decision was extremely disappointing.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf said New Zealand cricket has set a wrong precedent by pulling out of the tour at the last minute.

Separately, West Indies’ T20 World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy said he had been playing and visiting Pakistan for six years, and never felt unsafe.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Grant Elliott was also sad about the abandonment of the series.

Young West Indian cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford, who was part of the Peshawar Zalmi team for PSL 6, said Pakistan is one of the safest countries he has traveled to.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle believed the domino effect of the series will also impact the upcoming tours of England and Australia to Pakistan.

PCB Ramiz Raja Pakistan vs New Zealand

Comments

1000 characters

'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

NZ tour cancellation part of conspiracy to malign Pakistan's image: Sheikh Rashid

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM Imran at SCO summit

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

Xi Jinping urges Afghanistan to stamp out terrorism, vows more aid

KSE-100 falls 284 points as current account balance disappoints

Doubt cast over England tour to Pakistan after New Zealand series abandonment

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

Pakistan’s REER declines to 97.4 in August

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

Read more stories