'NZ will hear us at ICC' : PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts strongly to New Zealand's decision

Reacting to New Zealand's decision to abandon its tour on the day of the first One-Day International, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said on Friday that he will take up the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ramiz, who took charge as the cricket board chairman recently, expressed dismay and displeasure over Cricket New Zealand's (NZC) abrupt and unilateral decision to cancel the series citing security threats, but without sharing further details.

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC.”

Meanwhile, national players shared similar sentiments on Twitter.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi called out NZC for calling off the entire tour on a ‘hoax’ security threat. He wondered if the Black Caps understood the repercussions of their decision.

All-format captain Babar Azam said he was extremely dejected over the cancellation of the series that could have brought smiles back for millions of cricket fans.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan said Pakistan has proved its hospitality and security arrangements by organizing the PSL and series against other cricket teams.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he was at a loss of words to express his disappointment.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez said that the entire nation was sad about the abandonment of the series.

Test opener Shan Masood felt that the abrupt timing of the decision was extremely disappointing.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf said New Zealand cricket has set a wrong precedent by pulling out of the tour at the last minute.

Separately, West Indies’ T20 World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy said he had been playing and visiting Pakistan for six years, and never felt unsafe.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Grant Elliott was also sad about the abandonment of the series.

Young West Indian cricketer, Sherfane Rutherford, who was part of the Peshawar Zalmi team for PSL 6, said Pakistan is one of the safest countries he has traveled to.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle believed the domino effect of the series will also impact the upcoming tours of England and Australia to Pakistan.