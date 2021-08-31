ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Cricket New Zealand approves team's tour to Pakistan after security check

  • The tour starts with the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17
Syed Ahmed 31 Aug 2021

Cricket New Zealand (NZC) has given the formal go-ahead to its cricket team’s tour to Pakistan that starts on September 17.

The approval came after their independent consultant Reg Dickason gave the green-light to security arrangements in Pakistan following a week-long pre-tour check.

The development means that New Zealand cricket team will travel to Islamabad on September 11 as scheduled after concluding their fortnight-long tour to Bangladesh that ends a day earlier. They will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20s in Lahore with the tour wrapping up on October 3.

New Zealand ready for Bangladesh challenge in T20 series

Kiwi’s stand-in captain Tom Latham who is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine in Dhaka said in a virtual pre-series news conference that the players had “full trust” in NZC’s processes and Dickason’s assessment.

“Someone like Reg, he's been around a long time, and he's worked with New Zealand Cricket for a long time. We here have full trust in what he does for New Zealand Cricket and the processes and regulations that they put in place."

Latham said that their focus is currently on Bangladesh, which will turn to Pakistan once this series is done.

PCB says New Zealand tour to Pakistan on track

Players Association’s Chief Heath Mills told Stuff.co.nz that Dickason would accompany the team in Pakistan to assess any possible threat.

“We have a comprehensive security check process with New Zealand Cricket, and we’ve had that same process in place for a significant number of years now.

“The tour has always been on, but we just completed this process for Pakistan in the past few days like we have done for Bangladesh before that and many tours over the last few years.

At 25% occupancy: Pakistan to allow vaccinated spectators to attend New Zealand cricket series

“We’re comfortable with what we’ve heard back from Reg and that all the various aspects that we would expect to see in place are going to be, and we’re supportive of the tour continuing.”

This will be New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan since 2003.

