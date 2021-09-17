ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Kidney Hills reference: AC records statements of two prosecution witnesses

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Kidney Hills corruption reference against former Deputy Chairman Senate and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saleem Mandviwalla and others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of witnesses, Sheikh Kamal and Nisar Magsi, and bound both for cross examination during the next hearing to be held on October 4.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Irfan Bhola, Mudassir Hussain Investigation Officer (IO), defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz, Ali Bhukari, and Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, counsel for Mandviwalla and other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption for their clients, which the court approved.

The witness, Kamal said that he had been retired from director land Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He appeared before the NAB IO in July 2020 in this case, he said.

He further said that the land of Kidney Hills was reserved for storage of water. The witness, Magsi, senior director land Karachi Sewerage Board told the court that he has searched proposed original layout plan in record of his office but same is not found in record.

However, proposed layout plan was taken into possession and available on record.

The documents produced by him were taken into possession by the IO vide seizure memo, he said. The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 4.

