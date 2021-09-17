Kidney Hills reference: AC records statements of two prosecution witnesses

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Kidney Hills corruption reference against former Deputy Chairman Senate and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saleem Mandviwalla and others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of witnesses, Sheikh Kamal and Nisar Magsi, and bound both for cross examination during the next hearing to be held on October 4.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Irfan Bhola, Mudassir Hussain Investigation Officer (IO), defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz, Ali Bhukari, and Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, counsel for Mandviwalla and other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption for their clients, which the court approved.

The witness, Kamal said that he had been retired from director land Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He appeared before the NAB IO in July 2020 in this case, he said.

He further said that the land of Kidney Hills was reserved for storage of water. The witness, Magsi, senior director land Karachi Sewerage Board told the court that he has searched proposed original layout plan in record of his office but same is not found in record.

However, proposed layout plan was taken into possession and available on record.

The documents produced by him were taken into possession by the IO vide seizure memo, he said. The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021