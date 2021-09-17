ICE canola futures up

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Wednesday, following soyoil gains, and further supported by tight supplies.

Statistics Canada cut its canola production estimate on Tuesday to a 13-year low, due to drought.

StatsCan’s lower-than-expected revision still underpins canola prices, a trader said. November canola gained $7.50 to $879.80 per tonne.

In the Canadian province of Manitoba, the canola harvest is 63% complete, the provincial government said.

November-January canola spread traded 5,459 times.

US soybean futures firmed, though gains were limited as canceled exports from the hurricane-damaged US Gulf weighed on futures.

Euronext November rapeseed futures and Malaysian November palm oil futures also rose.