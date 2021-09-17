Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
17 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (September 16, 2021).
US Dollar 169.0742
Pound Sterling 233.9311
Euro 199.9302
Japanese Yen 1.5459
