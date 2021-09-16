ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari moves accountability court for acquittal in Toshakhana case

  • Counsel Farooq Naek says former president is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the reference on account of political victimisation
BR Web Desk 16 Sep 2021

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has approached an accountability court for his acquittal in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

During case proceedings, the former president’s counsel Farooq H Naek filed a application under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The application stated that the former president is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the reference on account of political victimization.

Toshakhana case: AC records statement of prosecution witness

It added that the applicant served more than eight years in jail without any fault ultimately resulting in acquittal in all the cases.

The application further said that the prosecution has failed to produce any tangible incriminating evidence against the applicant and hence, it is evident that there is no probability of the applicant being convicted in the instant reference.

The application also said that the allegations made against the PPP co-chairperson are false and there is no ground for proceeding with his trial. Hence the applicant is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case, it concluded.

Court adjourns reference against Asif Zardari till June 10

The anti-graft court had indicted Zardari in September 2020 over illegally retaining expensive vehicles gifted by various foreign states and dignitaries instead of depositing them in the Toshakhana.

The National Accountability Bureau had stated that Zardari retained the vehicles against a nominal payment of 15 percent of their total value through dishonest and illegal means for personal benefit and interest.

NAB accountability court Asif Zardari Toshakhana reference political victimization allegations bail application

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari moves accountability court for acquittal in Toshakhana case

Pakistan, Tajikistan to ensure peace in Afghanistan: PM Imran

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains 0.56% against the US dollar

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

UN envoy meets Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

PSM attracts investor interest; revival in sight

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Read more stories