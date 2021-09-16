Zardari moves accountability court for acquittal in Toshakhana case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has approached an accountability court for his acquittal in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

During case proceedings, the former president’s counsel Farooq H Naek filed a application under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The application stated that the former president is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the reference on account of political victimization.

Toshakhana case: AC records statement of prosecution witness

It added that the applicant served more than eight years in jail without any fault ultimately resulting in acquittal in all the cases.

The application further said that the prosecution has failed to produce any tangible incriminating evidence against the applicant and hence, it is evident that there is no probability of the applicant being convicted in the instant reference.

The application also said that the allegations made against the PPP co-chairperson are false and there is no ground for proceeding with his trial. Hence the applicant is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case, it concluded.

Court adjourns reference against Asif Zardari till June 10

The anti-graft court had indicted Zardari in September 2020 over illegally retaining expensive vehicles gifted by various foreign states and dignitaries instead of depositing them in the Toshakhana.

The National Accountability Bureau had stated that Zardari retained the vehicles against a nominal payment of 15 percent of their total value through dishonest and illegal means for personal benefit and interest.