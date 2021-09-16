ANL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
ASC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
ASL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
FCCL 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
FFBL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FNEL 8.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.09%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
PAEL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
POWER 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
PRL 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PTC 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.26%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.19%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
TELE 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
TRG 176.01 Increased By ▲ 8.76 (5.24%)
UNITY 37.06 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.74%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By ▲ 53.25 (1.07%)
BR30 24,772 Increased By ▲ 556.53 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,896 Increased By ▲ 179.23 (0.38%)
KSE30 18,648 Increased By ▲ 88.39 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

BR Web Desk 16 Sep 2021

Eyeing expansion, Pakistan's Citi Pharma Limited said that it is planning to establish a multi-million dollar, wholly-owned, subsidiary in Uzbekistan.

The company has signed an agreement with the Deputy Governor Namangan Region, Uzbekistan to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Uzbekistan, informed Citi Pharma in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“This venture will enable the company to produce syrups, liquids, psychotropic products, general section etc,” read the statement.

Citi Pharma informed that, subject to regulatory approvals, the said project shall be completed within one year. “The project will be undertaken at a total project cost of $3 million whereby Citi Pharma would contribute $1 million as equity while local/ international banks at Uzbekistan will provide a long-term debt of $2 million at subsidised rates.”

The government of Uzbekistan has sanctioned a land area of 5 hectares (12.35 acres) free of cost. Furthermore, the underlying project would have a tax free status for a period of 10 years, the notice added.

“This intended subsidiary company will be producing the substitute of the formulations products which Uzbekistan is currently importing from different countries,” said Citi Pharma.

IPO oversubscribed: Citi Pharma raises Rs2.32bn in book building

“However, Citi Pharma Limited will be providing API material to its subsidiary and other pharmaceutical companies in Uzbekistan from Pakistan and also will get foothold in Uzbekistan to develop export market.”

Back in June, Citi Pharma raised Rs2.32 billion in total, making it the second pharma sector IPO in 23 years.

Citi Pharma has achieved revenue growth from Rs 1,016 million in FY16 to Rs 3,528 million in FY20, a 36.2% CAGR in 5 years. The company recorded Rs 4,015 million in sales during the nine months of FY21 already surpassing last year’s sales.

The company is planning to expand its existing capacity of 3,600 tonnes per annum of paracetamol to 6,000 tonnes per annum. In addition, the company says it plans to add new APIs as well as a pharmaceutical formulation, or final products, to its existing product line.

Pakistan IPO pharmaceutical Uzbekistan Citi Pharma

Comments

1000 characters

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

PSM attracts investor interest; revival in sight

RLNG allocation to fertiliser plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories