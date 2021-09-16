ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
GGL 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.19%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.26%)
KAPCO 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.83%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
POWER 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
PTC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (5.38%)
UNITY 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
WTL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.09%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 42.12 (0.85%)
BR30 24,655 Increased By ▲ 438.93 (1.81%)
KSE100 46,827 Increased By ▲ 110.41 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 63.47 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Tokyo stocks close lower, giving up early gains

AFP 16 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks erased early gains and closed lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits following a recent surge.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.62 percent, or 188.37 points, to 30,323.34, while the broader Topix index lost 0.30 percent, or 6.23 points, to 2,090.16.

Shares had opened higher as investors took heart from a Wall Street rebound on Wednesday.

"But profit-taking emerged as players started cashing in" on recent gains, said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"However, sentiment remained intact with hopes for stimulus under the next government," Horiuchi told AFP.

Campaigning kicks off on Friday for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not stand for re-election.

An ongoing decline in coronavirus cases in Japan is also helping boost the market, brokers added.

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

The dollar fetched 109.25 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.36 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Nintendo dropped 2.57 percent to 52,500 yen on profit-taking, while Panasonic fell 0.76 percent to 1,431 yen but Sony gained 0.82 percent to 12,270 yen.

Toyota rose 0.64 percent to 9,940 yen after a report said it plans to increase its inventory of semiconductors.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 635.4 billion yen ($5.8 billion) in August against market expectations of a 2.9 billion yen surplus, according to finance ministry data released before the opening bell.

The figure was the result of rising imports that overwhelmed an increase in exports, but the data did not prompt strong market reaction.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

