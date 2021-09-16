ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Pakistan

Helena Iqbal to join UN Mission

NNI 16 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government had appointed the first Pakistani woman Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Helena Iqbal Saeed to serve in United Nations (UN) Mission.

The government approved the appointment of DIG Helena Iqbal in UN Mission on August 10 and the notification has been issued on Wednesday.

Deputy Secretary of the Institutional Reforms Cell of the Prime Minister’s Office Aamir Hussain in grade 19 has been changed and his services have been returned to the Commerce Division.

Deputy Secretary Religious Affairs Tariq Khan’s services have also been returned to the Commerce Division.

SSP Muhammad Ali posted in Justice System Support Programme has been extended till March 31, 2022. He is serving as a provincial technical advisor in the programme.

The government had returned the services of Section Officer Finance Division (Military) Khushnood Mohammad to the Federal Government Educational Institutions Directorate Rawalpindi.

