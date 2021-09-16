‘Khilono Ka Safar’ entertains kids in slum areas

LAHORE: A milestone initiative by a young student Rafi Riaz Malik, following the footsteps of his great philanthropist grandfather Malik Riaz Hussain, “Khilono Ka Safar” offers a unique entertaining and learning experience to the most vulnerable and underprivileged children of the slums.

A custom-built mobile truck with play areas has been developed with different rides, jungle gym, small library, painting and interactive areas for children to create an environment where they can thrive. Puppet shows, magic shows, sports and drawing activities were conducted for children along with fun games with the help of the volunteers.

Rafi Malik said “We focus on the most underprivileged, those overlooked by the government and aim to provide them with an environment which is conducive to generate hope, life & color for them. A good childhood lays the foundation of a healthy adult life and society.”—PR

