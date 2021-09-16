LCCI condoles death of Zaka-ur-Rehman

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of famous businessman Mian Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman.

In a condolence message, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry paid rich tributes to the services of Mian Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman for the cause of business community and termed his demise as an irreparable loss for the business community.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021