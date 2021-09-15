ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Microsoft shares edge higher on $60bn buyback program

  • Microsoft shares have soared about 35% this year, making it the second most valuable company in the world with market capitalization of $2.25 trillion
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

Microsoft Corp shares rose 1% in early trading on Wednesday after the company announced a $60 billion share repurchase plan, its biggest ever.

The announcement comes just days after two US Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks to help fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion investment plan.

The senators said the "Stock Buyback Accountability Act" would encourage large corporations to invest in their workers rather than enriching investors and executives by boosting stock prices.

Democrat lawmakers have also proposed a substantial roll-back of tax cuts implemented by Donald Trump's administration, including raising the top tax rate on corporations to 26.5% from the current 21%.

Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

Microsoft shares have soared about 35% this year, making it the second most valuable company in the world with market capitalization of $2.25 trillion.

The buyback plan, which has no end date and can be terminated at any time, follows similar announcements by other US tech giants.

Apple and Alphabet said earlier this year they were returning $90 billion and $50 billion to their shareholders, respectively, and have ramped up their plans since the corporate tax cuts in 2017.

"They have to be opportunistic... being well hedged given the ambiguity of the future of tax legislation," said Doug Ciocca at Kavar Capital Partners, which owns Microsoft shares.

Big Tech made billions during ‘war on terror’: report

Microsoft has benefited from an accelerated shift to cloud computing and demand for laptops during the pandemic and has accumulated $130 billion in cash and cash equivalents. It announced it last repurchase program of $40 billion in 2019.

