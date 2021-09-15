Justice Umar Bandial takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Maqbool Baqar in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad, here on Tuesday.

Justice Bandial will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remains abroad.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers, and officers of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

The registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the apex court were also present on the occasion.

