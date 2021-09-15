ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Boards to conduct SSC, HSSC exams twice a year: minister

APP 15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced that the examination of Matriculation and Intermediate level would be conducted twice a year keeping in view the current Covid-19 situation.

Federal Minister for Education while talking about the important decisions taken in 32nd Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held recently stated that the exams of both level would be held in May/June and in October/November respectively, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, he said, the universities across the country had also been directed to open admission twice a year to accommodate the students during the pandemic. The board exams, Shafqat said, would be held in May-June and next academic year would start from August 22. However, O and A level exams would be taken as per schedule. Hence, the universities would make own timetable for exams, he added. In the IPEMC it was also decided that to calculate numbers in compulsory subjects the average of elective subjects would be taken.

However, to facilitate students due to the pandemic, all those who fail in any subject would be given 33 percent marks for the purpose of computing averages. While, in compulsory subjects, five percent additional marks would also be given. The IPEMC had also unanimously made decision that all provinces would award 50 percent grace marks in practical, while remaining 50 percent marks would be given on the base of theory. The Board of Technical Education would also adopt the same promotion policy, he added.

The Education minister decided that every effort would be made to ensure that the entire syllabus for all classes was completed by April/May. Thus, there would be no smart syllabus. The exams would be taken from the entire syllabus, he informed.

Shafqat Mehmood IPEMC SSC Covid situation HSSC

Comments

Comments are closed.

