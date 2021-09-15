ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Sep 15, 2021
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row

Reuters 15 Sep 2021

LONDON: The Chinese ambassador to Britain has been banned from attending an event in the country's parliament because Beijing imposed sanctions earlier this year on lawmakers who highlighted alleged human right abuses.

China imposed the sanctions on nine British politicians, lawyers and an academic in March for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" the over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country's far west.

Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, and John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, stepped in to prevent Zheng Zeguang from speaking at an event in parliament.

"I regularly hold meetings with ambassadors from across the world to establish enduring ties between countries and parliamentarians," Hoyle said.

"But I do not feel it's appropriate for the ambassador for China to meet on the Commons estate and in our place of work when his country has imposed sanctions against some of our members."

Hoyle said he was not banning the Chinese ambassador permanently, but only while the sanctions remained in place. Richard Graham, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, had given an invitation to Zeguang during the summer, the Daily Telegraph said.

Graham and the Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The All Party Parliamentary China Group declined to comment. China sanctioned five British lawmakers, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of parliament's foreign affairs committee.

The targeted individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering Chinese territory and Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from doing business with them. China imposed the sanctions after Britain, the United States, the European Union and Canada imposed parallel sanctions on senior Chinese officials.

Tim Loughton, a Conservative politician targeted by the sanctions, welcomed the decision to bar the ambassador from the event. He said China could not think "they can shut down free speech by parliamentarians in a democracy".

