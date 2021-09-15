ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
China shares fall

Reuters 15 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by real estate and financials after the country’s most-indebted developer warned of a risk of a cross-default.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.5% at 4,917.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4% to 3,662.6 points.

Property developers tumbled 3.8%, while the financials sub-index shed 2.9% after cash-strapped China Evergrande Group warned of a risk of cross-default as real estate sales continued to plunge.

The developer’s struggles to quickly sell off assets and avert defaults on its massive liabilities are raising the risk of contagion for other privately-owned developers, fund managers and analysts say.

China reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Sept. 13, up from 22 infections a day earlier, ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, a major tourist season.

A sub-index tracking tourism stocks dropped 2%.

The resource industries sub-index and the infrastructure sub-index fell 3% and 3.5%, respectively.

A sub-index tracking new energy vehicles surged 3% before slipping 0.8% in previous session.

China said on Monday the government will encourage consolidation of the overcrowded electric vehicle industry, while would also improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets.

