Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
15 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
545,870,247 288,937,048 17,065,312,240 8,841,994,358
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,454,285,129 (1,628,116,181) (173,831,052)
Local Individuals 14,298,369,300 (14,313,173,894) (14,804,593)
Local Corporates 5,492,566,917 (5,303,931,271) 188,635,645
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.