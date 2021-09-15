KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 545,870,247 288,937,048 17,065,312,240 8,841,994,358 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,454,285,129 (1,628,116,181) (173,831,052) Local Individuals 14,298,369,300 (14,313,173,894) (14,804,593) Local Corporates 5,492,566,917 (5,303,931,271) 188,635,645 ===============================================================================

