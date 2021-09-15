State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 168.0797 Pound Sterling 232.1517 Euro 198.1492 Japanese Yen 1.5263 ===========================

