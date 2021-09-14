ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday witnessed a mixed trend as investors avoided taking fresh positions besides foreign selling. BRIndex100 gained 2.92 points or 0.06 percent to close at 5,050.84 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,078.11 points and intraday low of 5,042.19 points. Volumes stood at 309.956 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 24,806.64 points, down 303.72 points or 1.21 percent with a turnover of 155.958 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 72.17 points or 0.15 percent to close at 47,270.46 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter decreased to 395.836 million shares as compared to 427.445 million shares traded last Friday.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $8.051 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 21 billion to Rs 8.276 trillion. Out of total 519 active scrips, 290 closed in negative and 209 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 44.967 million shares and closed at Rs 9.79, up Rs 0.01 followed by Service Fab (R ) that gained Rs 0.52 to close at Rs 3.30 with 42.152 million shares. Colgate Palmolive and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 106.31 and Rs 101.12 respectively to close at Rs 2499.00 and Rs 1449.39 while Buxly Paints and Punjab Oil were the top losers declining by Rs 36.35 and Rs 16.00 respectively to close at Rs 448.44 and Rs 210.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 20.11 points or 0.22 percent to close at 9,372.76 points with total turnover of 3.672 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 15.54 points or 0.23 percent to close at 6,603.00 points with 14.248 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 87.2 points or 0.92 percent to close at 9,532.53 points with 33.669 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 48.74 points or 0.88 percent to close at 5,610.01 points with 8.101 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 19.24 points or 0.5 percent to close at 3,876.52 points with 10.447 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 57.75 points or 1.1 percent to close at 5,198.26 points with 86.056 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market consolidated the gains made in the previous sessions with profit booking in Technology, Cement, Steel and Refinery sectors, whereas the index got some support from Banks and Power sector.

Technology sector saw selling pressure that brought AVN and other tech stocks down, despite hitting a historic IPO of Octopus Digital in the previous week.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (up 85 points), E&P (up 21 points), Power (up 20 points), Pharma (up 16 points), Technology (down 44 points) and Cement (down 17 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include UBL (up 66 points), HBL (up 33 points), AGP (up 20 points), COLG (up 18 points) and HUBC (up 18 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include TRG (down 36 points), MEBL (down 35 points), BAHL (down 14 points), PIOC (down 8 points) and MLCF (down 8 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 foreign investors byco petroleum BRIndex30

Comments

Comments are closed.

KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Chinese businessmen meet PM

Aluminium hits 13-year high, inflation concerns harden

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

CJP says he’s not aware of motives behind lawyers’ protests

Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Industrial units plunge into darkness after Lesco’s grid station flooded

Amid ruckus, President Alvi lauds PTI's achievements in address to parliament

Read more stories