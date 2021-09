There’s no shortage of oxygen, beds in hospitals: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal have said that there is no shortage of beds, oxygen and other facilities in the hospitals across the province.

They were reviewing Corona Pandemic situation and pace of vaccination in a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The issues came under review were medical facilities in hospitals, oxygen supply, COVID-19 vaccination process and Sehat Sahulat Programme.

