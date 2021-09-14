Reckitt Pakistan bags multiple wins at DarazMall Awards 2021

KARACHI: Reckitt has successfully added to their growing list of accolades as their number one selling brand, Dettol, has been recognized as the ‘Most Innovative Brand’ at the 2021 DarazMall Awards, along with Reckitt itself being recognized as ‘Best Performance Marketer’. E-commerce has always been an utmost priority at Reckitt and they have worked closely with Daraz since the last four years to surge market penetration and make business more dynamic to keep up with shifts in consumer behavior.

To increase business growth, Reckitt launched on Daraz in 2016 and since then has worked closely with Daraz on a number of digital campaigns. Reckitt is one of the first few brands that came onboard on the FMCG category on Daraz and since then, business has grown a lot over the years in terms of GMV, participation in campaigns, marketing, and contribution in campaigns. Currently, Reckitt Dettol’s store stands at 15,700 numbers of followers, ranking it one of the highest amongst FMCG brands. The brand also ranked as one of the top 3 brands sold on the 11.11 campaign, having sold 10,000 liters of disinfectant spray in 2020.

On this event, Kashan Hasan, CEO Reckitt Pakistan commented, “We have multiplied our business with Daraz since 2019 and we need to continue to work towards developing habit change as well as understanding our consumers better, investing behind trying and testing new ideas along with ensuring that we have the right data to do that. So, to me the future is very bright and I’d like to thank Daraz for recognizing our efforts and for partnering with us to jointly grow this business”—PR

