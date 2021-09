Typhoon Chanthu: Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated

BEIJING: Hundreds of flights were grounded and tens of thousands of residents evacuated in Shanghai on Monday, as Typhoon Chanthu brought strong winds and rain to the eastern Chinese metropolis.

City authorities have moved at least 28,000 people from at-risk neighbourhoods, with the storm expected to make landfall on Monday evening, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Chanthu produced eight-metre high waves as its centre approached Shanghai’s coast on Monday afternoon, according to the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Centre.