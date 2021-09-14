ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
Pakistan

DC Faisalabad inspects cleaning operation

14 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad reached various roads early in the morning to check the cleanliness situation in the city and inspected the cleaning operation on the roads. CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan and other officers of the company were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Kachahri Bazaar, Chowk clock tower, Samanabad, Madani Chowk, Novelty Bridge, Dijkot road and other areas and while inspecting the presence of waste workers said that the cleaning process should be completed in the city before the commencement of normal life.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

