KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Hi-Tech Lubricants 30.06.2021 20% 26.10.2021 20.10.2021 Limited Year End 20% Bonus 329.229 2.84 11.30.A.M. To (Unconsolidated) Shares AGM 26.10.2021 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 30.06.2021 651.489 5.62 (Unconsolidated) Year End K-Electric Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 11,998.182 0.43 13.10.2021 07.10.2021 Year End 10.30.A.M. To AGM 13.10.2021 Thal Limited 30.06.2021 120% (F) 3482.195 42.97 12.10.2021 06.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.30.P.M. To AGM 12.10.2021 Thal Limited 30.06.2021 5,909.529 67.06 (Consolidated) Year End TPL Properties 30.06.2021 Nil (564.396) (1.72) 21.10.2021 15.10.2021 Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. To (Unconsolidated AGM 21.10.2021 TPL Properties 30.06.2021 70.030 0.22 Limited Year End (Consolidated) Nimir Resins Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 358.746 1.27 23.10.2021 17.10.2021 Year End 10.30.A.M. To AGM 23.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

