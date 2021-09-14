Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
14 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (September 13, 2021).
US Dollar 167.9929
Pound Sterling 233.1405
Euro 198.9876
Japanese Yen 1.5285
