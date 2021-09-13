ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Canadian dollar outperforms most G10 peers as oil rallies

  • Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2662 to 1.2694
  • Price of US oil increases 1.2%
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Monday as higher oil prices offset broad-based gains for the greenback, with the loonie faring better than nearly all the other G10 currencies.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by concerns over shut output in the United States because of damage from Hurricane Ida.

US crude rose 1.2% to $70.53 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2665 to the greenback, or 78.96 US cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2662 to 1.2694.

Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown had a bigger gain. Norway is also a major producer of oil.

Data on Friday showed that Canadian employment has climbed to within 1% of pre-pandemic levels but the boost the loonie got from the data was offset by uncertainty ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election and broad-based gains for the US dollar.

Canadian dollar retreats after surprise GDP contraction

The greenback on Monday strengthened to a two-week high versus a basket of major currencies as market expectation builds that the Federal Reserve could taper its stimulus sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the loonie, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Sept. 7, net short positions had increased to 6,010 contracts from 2,848 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 2.2 basis points at 1.215%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

