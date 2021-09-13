ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Raw sugar hits one-month low as funds sell amid weak demand

  • December New York cocoa rose 1.2% to $2,634 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee fell 1% to $1.8620 per lb
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE hit a one-month low on Monday as signs of weak demand persisted and funds continued to liquidate long positions.

Sugar

October raw sugar fell 0.1% to 18.77 cents per lb by 1153 GMT, having hit its lowest since early August at 18.57 cents.

ICE raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 2,466 contracts to 189,471 in the week to Sept 7.

"It looks as if (sugar) demand has gone down even faster than supply, so even after losing 6.5-7.0 million tonnes of supply in CS Brazil, we are still going to end the year with a surplus," broker Marex Spectron said.

It added, however, that sugar is bullish longer term because of the probability of a poor cane crop from Brazil next year and adverse weather elsewhere, coupled with a possible increase in demand as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

October white sugar, which expires on Wednesday, rose 1.2% to $470.10 a tonne.

Pakistan has issued an international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said.

Raw sugar hits 1-month low, arabica coffee slides

Coffee

December arabica coffee fell 1% to $1.8620 per lb, having hit its lowest since late August at $1.8375 on Thursday.

ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 2,690 contracts to 36,511 in the week to Sept 7.

November robusta coffee fell 0.4% to $2,040 a tonne.

No damage has been reported so far from Tropical Storm Conson in the main coffee region of top robusta producer Vietnam.

Cocoa

December New York cocoa rose 1.2% to $2,634 a tonne.

ICE New York cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 2,612 contracts to 4,336 in the week to Sept 7.

December London cocoa rose 0.7% to 1,792 pounds a tonne

Main cocoa crop arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.142 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Aug. 31, up 4.8% year on year.

Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 54,000 tonnes of beans in August, up 20% year on year.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price sugar output Raw sugar prices cocoa producer coffee producer

