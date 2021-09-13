ANL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
ASC 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
FCCL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
FFBL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.34%)
FNEL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
GGL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KAPCO 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
NETSOL 164.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
POWER 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.42%)
PTC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.65%)
TRG 172.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
BR100 5,056 Increased By ▲ 10.16 (0.2%)
BR30 25,200 Increased By ▲ 105.35 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,307 Increased By ▲ 108.59 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,808 Increased By ▲ 23.86 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cantonment board elections prove PTI only national party in country: Umar

  • Says PTI won either the highest- or second-highest seats in every province
BR Web Desk 13 Sep 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said the cantonment board elections have proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not only the largest party but also the only national party in the country.

In a tweet on Monday, Umar stated: "Cantonment elections once again show PTI not only as the largest party but also the only national party."

He added that the PTI won either the highest- or second-highest seats in every province. "Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) did not win any seats in Balochistan and was on the fifth position in Sindh," he said.

The minister maintained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also failed to win any seats in Punjab and Balochistan, and stood third in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only national leader," he remarked.

According to unofficial results, the PTI emerged as the largest party in Cantonment Boards' elections across the country with 58 seats.

PTI emerges as largest party in cantonment board elections

The PML-N managed to secure 51 seats followed by 49 independent candidates. The PPP won 14 seats while the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan got 10 seats. Jamaat-e-Islami has also won five seats while Balochistan Awami Party secured two seats.

On Sunday, the polling for local government elections in 42 cantonment boards of the country ended under strict security measures amid reports of clashes between the activists of different political parties.

Cantonment board polls: ECP praises voters, others

The voting process started at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break. At least 1,560 candidates were competing for 206 general seats while over 5,000 polling booths were set up in 1,644 polling stations. A total of 2,197,441 voters, including 1,154,551 men and 1,043,190 women, were registered in all the 42 cantonment boards.

At least 684 independent candidates and 876 belonging to different political parties contested the polls. The ruling PTI fielded 183 candidates while the PML-N 144, PPP 113, JI 104, the TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates.

Meanwhile, seven candidates were elected unopposed, including two each from Multan and Attock.

tweet Asad Umar PPP PTI PMLN Cantonment Board elections win by majority

Comments

1000 characters

Cantonment board elections prove PTI only national party in country: Umar

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

Read more stories