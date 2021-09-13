CB polls: PTI takes leading position, JI fares well

Karachi: Jamaat Islami (JI) Karachi on Sunday managed to regain its lost trust of voters as according to unconfirmed results, the party won seven seats from 42 wards with significant increase in vote bank in six cantonment boards in Karachi, while overall Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the leading position with 12 seats.

People voted for their representatives from 8am to 5pm without any interruptions. According to Regional Election Commissioner Nadeem Haider, a fool-proof security plan was chalked out. "The polling areas in Karachi were exempted from load-shedding." In Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC) elections, three seats were won by JI, three by PPP, two Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one by an independent candidate. Mutahhida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) failed to secure any seat from the CBC.

In Cantonment Board Faisal (CBF), six seats won by PTI, one each by JI and PPP and one by an independent candidate. In Cantonment Board Karachi, independent candidates won 2 seats, two seats were won by MQM. The result of one seat was still pending. In Cantonment Board Malir, according to unconfirmed results, PTI secured 4 seats, three went to PPP and two to JI.

In Cantonment Board Malir, all two seats were won by PPP. In Cantonment Board Korangi Creek, PPP and MQM secured one seat each. There are 42 wards in Karachi's six cantonment boards, with Clifton Cantonment board being the most populace.

Cantonment Board Clifton has 10 wards and 130 polling stations. Cantonment Board Faisal also has 10 wards and 79 polling stations. Cantonment Board Malir has 10 wards and 25 polling stations. Cantonment Board Korangi Creek has five wards and 18 polling stations.

Cantonment Board Karachi has five wards and 24 polling stations. Cantonment Board Manora has two wards and three polling stations. The total number of registered voters in all six cantonment boards in the city was 466,695. However, most of them live in Clifton Cantonment Board. Of the total, 244,317 are males while 222,198 females.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan People's Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Pak Sarzameen Party fielded majority of candidates. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fielded 41 candidates, including a woman. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) s fielded 40 candidates, including a woman. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) fielded 31 candidates.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) listed 27 candidates. Jamaat-e-Islami named 38 candidates, including a woman. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) fielded 18 candidates, and another religious party Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) seven. Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PMLF) fielded 14 candidates.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fielded 22 candidates. Only two candidates from the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) were running. The 110 independent candidates if the field include five women.

