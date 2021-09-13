ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Greek bonds buck sell-off after PEPP boost

Reuters 13 Sep 2021

LONDON: Greek government bond yields fell for a second session in a row on Friday, avoiding a sell-off that struck the rest of the market. The European Central Bank's cautious stance has supercharged southern Europe and especially Greece, the biggest beneficiary of the ECB's pandemic emergency purchasing programme (PEPP).

The ECB said on Thursday it would trim the pace of its emergency bond purchases from a "significantly higher" level announced in March, but was keen to stress it wasn't about to close the money taps, with ECB chief Christine Lagarde saying: "The lady isn't tapering."

Greece was included in ECB bond purchases under the central bank's COVID-19 response for the first time, having been barred previously because of its lack of an investment grade rating.

"There's quite a widespread assumption that the ECB will ease further in December - either an increase of the asset purchase programme or just extend the PEPP by three or six months," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"If they extend PEPP that is obviously supportive for Greek government bonds in particular. In general we remain bullish on Southern European debt on the back of ECB support." Greek and Italian government bonds had led a broad rally in euro zone debt on Thursday following the ECB's decision, with yields falling 7-8 basis points across the curve.

Greek 30-year yields fell a further 5 bps on Friday to 1.58%, while 10-year yields were down 1.5 bps to 0.78%.

Five-year yields fell back to 0%, having rebounded to positive territory last week, when a series of hawkish comments from ECB policymakers worried investors.

Greek bonds managed to buck a sell-off that saw other euro zone government bond yields rise 3-4 bps on the day, in a broader bond sell-off alongside US Treasuries. Bond yields move inversely with prices. By 1446 GMT, Germany's 10-year government bond yield , the benchmark for the bloc, was up 3 bps at -0.34% while Italian yields were up 4 bps to 0.71% after having fallen eight bps on Thursday.

The European Union announced its first set of bond auctions on Friday, saying it will sell three-month and six-month EU-bills next Wednesday to raise up to 5 billion euros.

Yields ECB's Greek bonds PEPP boost

Comments

Comments are closed.

Greek bonds buck sell-off after PEPP boost

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections ends

Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

UN nuclear agency reaches deal with Iran on surveillance equipment

Qatar's foreign minister visits premier of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Read more stories