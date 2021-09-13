ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N's Marriyum slams govt measures to deny journalists constitutional right to protest

  • Says Pakistan's journalism community had stood up for the sanctity of journalistic values and their right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press granted to them by the constitution of Pakistan
BR Web Desk 13 Sep 2021

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its "draconian and autocratic measures to defy Pakistani journalists their constitutional right to peaceful protest".

"Draconian measures of fascist Imran Khan to block democratic & peaceful protest by journalists from across the country against the BLACK Pakistan Media Development Authority-(PMDA) law," said Aurangzeb in a tweet on Sunday.

She said Pakistan's journalism community had stood up for the sanctity of journalistic values and their right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press granted to them by the constitution of Pakistan.

PML-N terms EVMs 'fraud machines'

Aurangzeb reminded the nation that the same PTI staged a 120-day sit-in against an elected prime minister at D-Chowk, attacked, battered and wounded policemen, gave a call for civil disobedience, and asked people to reject formal banking channels and conduct financial transactions through Hundi to sabotage the national economy.

The former information minister said that the PML-N government at the time allowed them to practise their constitutional rights within the bindings of the law.

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

"However, the same PTI did not have the honour or audacity to even allow journalists the right to protest peacefully and deployed scores of security personnel and put up barricades to prevent protest against the tyrannical Media Development Authority Law that seeks to gag news media and silence the truth," she added.

freedom of expression PMDA law freedom of the press

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N's Marriyum slams govt measures to deny journalists constitutional right to protest

Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections ends

Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

UN nuclear agency reaches deal with Iran on surveillance equipment

Qatar's foreign minister visits premier of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

At least half of Islamabad's eligible population fully vaccinated: Asad Umar

CCoE to take up refining policy on Monday

Read more stories