PML-N's Marriyum slams govt measures to deny journalists constitutional right to protest

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its "draconian and autocratic measures to defy Pakistani journalists their constitutional right to peaceful protest".

"Draconian measures of fascist Imran Khan to block democratic & peaceful protest by journalists from across the country against the BLACK Pakistan Media Development Authority-(PMDA) law," said Aurangzeb in a tweet on Sunday.

She said Pakistan's journalism community had stood up for the sanctity of journalistic values and their right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press granted to them by the constitution of Pakistan.

PML-N terms EVMs 'fraud machines'

Aurangzeb reminded the nation that the same PTI staged a 120-day sit-in against an elected prime minister at D-Chowk, attacked, battered and wounded policemen, gave a call for civil disobedience, and asked people to reject formal banking channels and conduct financial transactions through Hundi to sabotage the national economy.

The former information minister said that the PML-N government at the time allowed them to practise their constitutional rights within the bindings of the law.

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

"However, the same PTI did not have the honour or audacity to even allow journalists the right to protest peacefully and deployed scores of security personnel and put up barricades to prevent protest against the tyrannical Media Development Authority Law that seeks to gag news media and silence the truth," she added.